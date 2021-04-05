One family has some fishing tips for those looking to cast their poles

EYOTA, Minn. - On Sunday, there were record-breaking temperatures, which means a lot of people were enjoying the warm weather.

KIMT News 3's Sports talked with one family at Chester Woods Park about their fishing adventures.

"Probably since Grandpa could get a pole in my hand. It's been a long time," says Savannah Mills.

The Mills family has been fishing for as long as they can remember.

Today, they decided to head out on the water, but it was a bit windy and they ended up fishing from the dock.

The family wanted to make some more memories while casting their poles.

"Probably my first Northern I had when I was younger on a little Barbie pole. Maybe that big. That's probably my best fishing memory," says Savannah Mills.

"Probably in Bay City when I caught a blue gill that was probably this big," says Carter Mills.

Now if you're wondering which fish you should be looking for, here's some options, according to Savannah and Carter, if you want a bit of a battle.

"A Northern," says Carter Mills.

"Yeah, Northerns are probably the best. Bass too. They have the best fight. Instead of sunnies and gills. They just kind of work their way over," says Savannah Mills.

If you want to go fishing in Minnesota and are between the ages of 16 and 89, you will need a current fishing license.

The Miller family says to get out there and try your hand at casting a line.

"Get out and enjoy the good weather. It may be a little windy, but you can still throw a pole in the water," says Savannah Mills.

A few tips the Miller siblings have for us is to stay patient, find the right spots, and dont' get frustrated if you pole ends up in a tree.