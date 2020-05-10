ROCHESTER, Minn. – One driver is facing charges after a four-vehicle crash in Rochester Saturday evening.
Police say it happened just after 8 pm in the 3700 block of Highway 63. Jeremy John Thorn, 44, was allegedly driving south at a high rate of speed he hit another vehicle, caused it to flip, and that started the multi-vehicle collision.
Thorn was booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center for criminal vehicular operation-OWI, possession of drug paraphernalia, and an open bottle violation.
Related Content
- Multi-vehicle crash in Rochester
- One facing charges after multi-vehicle crash in Rochester
- Multi-vehicle collision in Rochester
- Multi-vehicle crash Tuesday in Mason City
- Two-vehicle crash in Rochester
- Two-vehicle crash in Rochester
- Police: Charges pending after man on prescription meds ignited multi-vehicle crash
- Two-vehicle crash involved Rochester police car
- Two-vehicle crash in SE Rochester
- Two-vehicle crash injures one in Rochester
Scroll for more content...