One facing charges after multi-vehicle crash in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One driver is facing charges after a four-vehicle crash in Rochester Saturday evening.

Police say it happened just after 8 pm in the 3700 block of Highway 63. Jeremy John Thorn, 44, was allegedly driving south at a high rate of speed he hit another vehicle, caused it to flip, and that started the multi-vehicle collision.

Thorn was booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center for criminal vehicular operation-OWI, possession of drug paraphernalia, and an open bottle violation.