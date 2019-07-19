Clear
One driver suffers life threatening injuries in Olmsted County crash

State Patrol says three vehicles were involved on Highway 14 near Chester.

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 7:43 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MARION TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person suffered life threatening injuries after a three-vehicle collision in Olmsted County.

It happened just before 5 pm at the intersection of Highway 14 and Chester Road SE. The Minnesota State Patrol says Robyn Lynne Barclay, 40 of St. Charles was driving an SUV east on Highway 14 and slowed to turn north onto Chester Road. Barclay was struck from behind by the SUV driven by Ariel Lynn Salvati, 28 of Kasson, and pushed into the path of the westbound pickup truck driven by Simon J. Byler, 23 of Rochester.

The State Patrol says Barclay and Byler crashed head-on.

Barclay suffered what are described as life threatening injuries while Byler’s injuries are being called non-life threatening. Both were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment. Salvati was not hurt. The State Patrol says all three were wearing their seat belts.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

