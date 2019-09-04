Clear

One driver injured in Cerro Gordo County collision

Happened west of Plymouth.

Posted: Sep 4, 2019 5:24 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

PLYMOUTH, Iowa – One driver is hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 2:45 pm at the intersection of 330th Street and Raven Avenue. Jay Stump, 47 of Plymouth, was driving east and Seth Gerber, 19 of Northwood, was driving north. The Sheriff’s Office says Gerber failed to yield and they crashed.

Stump was taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City. The Sheriff’s Office says both Stump and Gerber were wearing their seat belts.

Gerber has been cited for failure to yield the right of way.

The Iowa State Patrol, Mason City Fire Medics, and Plymouth Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene.

This accident remains under investigation.

