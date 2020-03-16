Clear
BREAKING NEWS President Trump: Avoid groups of more than 10 people Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

One driver hospitalized after Winnebago County collision Monday

Rear end crash on Highway 9 east of Thompson.

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 3:23 PM
Updated: Mar 16, 2020 3:24 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

THOMPSON, Iowa – A two-vehicle collision injures one person in Winnebago County on Monday.

The Iowa State Patrol says it happened just before 11:30 am at the intersection of Highway 9 and 130th Avenue, east of Thompson. Cory Powers, 46 of Emmons, Minnesota, was driving east and about to make a left-hand turn. Powers was then struck from behind by the eastbound vehicle driven by Garrett Anderson, 37 of Leland.

The State Patrol says Anderson was taken by Forest City Ambulance to MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Thompson Fire Department, and the Iowa DOT also assisted with this crash.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 33°
Rochester
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Rain and snow return this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Monday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Midweek Precipitation Update

Image

Rochester Athletic Club set to close this week

Image

Public library closing amid coronavirus concerns

Image

Sean Weather Ides of March

Image

Parents respond to Gov. Walz closing schools

Image

Trail Creek Coffee Roasters

Image

Church streams services

Image

Channel One hosts food drive

Community Events