One driver hospitalized after Winnebago County collision Monday

THOMPSON, Iowa – A two-vehicle collision injures one person in Winnebago County on Monday.

The Iowa State Patrol says it happened just before 11:30 am at the intersection of Highway 9 and 130th Avenue, east of Thompson. Cory Powers, 46 of Emmons, Minnesota, was driving east and about to make a left-hand turn. Powers was then struck from behind by the eastbound vehicle driven by Garrett Anderson, 37 of Leland.

The State Patrol says Anderson was taken by Forest City Ambulance to MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Thompson Fire Department, and the Iowa DOT also assisted with this crash.