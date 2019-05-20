One dead in Winneshiek County collision

DECORAH, Iowa – One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Winneshiek County.
The Iowa State Patrol says Norman Dickman, 86 of Decorah, and Lorrie Reed, 62 of Darlington, Wisconsin, were both driving east on a stretch Highway 9 with two eastbound lanes. The State Patrol says Dickman was driving a John Deere utility vehicle and turned left in front of Reed’s automobile, causing a crash.
The State Patrol says Dickman was not wearing a seat belt and died as a result of the collision. Reed was wearing a seatbelt and no injuries are reported for her.
The accident happened just before 3 pm Monday east of the Trout River.
The Winneshiek County sheriff, ambulance, and first responders, along with the fire departments of Decorah and Frankville assisted at the scene.
