Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

One dead in Winneshiek County collision

Auto hits UTV Monday afternoon.

Posted: May. 20, 2019 8:50 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DECORAH, Iowa – One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Winneshiek County.

The Iowa State Patrol says Norman Dickman, 86 of Decorah, and Lorrie Reed, 62 of Darlington, Wisconsin, were both driving east on a stretch Highway 9 with two eastbound lanes. The State Patrol says Dickman was driving a John Deere utility vehicle and turned left in front of Reed’s automobile, causing a crash.

The State Patrol says Dickman was not wearing a seat belt and died as a result of the collision. Reed was wearing a seatbelt and no injuries are reported for her.

The accident happened just before 3 pm Monday east of the Trout River.

The Winneshiek County sheriff, ambulance, and first responders, along with the fire departments of Decorah and Frankville assisted at the scene.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Tracking sunshine for the start of the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' Monday Forecast 5/20

Image

Donations Helping Women's Health Pavilion

Image

Partial Roof Collapse at Mohawk Square

Image

'Butt Kickers' pick up cigarette butts in Rochester

Image

Officers rescue ducklings caught inside drain

Image

Manly Skate Park closed

Image

Kid's Cup Donations help pediatric patients

Image

Exhibit tells story of artist's struggles with mental health

Image

Impact of the Kid's Cup Golf Tournament

Image

Turtle Creek flood mitigation plan

Community Events