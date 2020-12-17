One dead after two-vehicle collision in southern Minnesota

FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. – One person was killed and two injured Wednesday afternoon in a collision in southern Minnesota.

It took place just after 1:30 pm in Faribault County. The Minnesota State Patrol says James Wayne Bathke, 69 of Wells, was driving south on Highway 22 and Michael Ray Johnson, 62 of Elmore, was northbound on the same road when they crashed at the intersection with 240th Street.

The State Patrol says both drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries and a passenger in Bathke’s vehicle, Patricia Kay Bathke, 67 of Wells, died.

Minnesota Lake Police Department, Wells Police Department, Faribault County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota Lake ambulance and fire, and Wells ambulance all assisted with this collision.