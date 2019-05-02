Clear

One dead after two children fall from Minneapolis apartment window

Other child hospitalized in critical condition.

Posted: May. 2, 2019 5:08 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say one child is dead and another is hospitalized in critical condition after falling from a window at a south Minneapolis apartment building.

Minneapolis police received a call about 2:20 p.m. Thursday reporting the incident at a building along the Midtown Greenway. Police spokesman John Elder says workers in the area saw the children fall from an upper story and called 911. The workers provided immediate aid to the children.

Elder says officers took over care of the children until they were relieved by paramedics and eventually transported to a hospital.

Elder says the exact ages of the children are not being released at this time and investigators are looking into the relationship between the two. He says the children "appear to be under 4 years of age."

