One dead, three others injured after rollover east of Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover east of Mason City.

The Mason City Police Department says it was called to a crash on California Avenue, just south of Highway 122, around 10:44 pm Friday. Officers arrived to find two people had been thrown from the vehicle in the crash while two other occupants had not.

All four people were taken to MercyOne North Iowa and police say one of them has died. The condition of the others is not known at this time. Their names have not been released to the public, pending notification of relatives.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department.

The Iowa State Patrol, Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, Mason City Fire Department, and Clear Lake Fire Department assisted at the scene.