AUSTIN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person died after a minivan crashed in Mower County Friday.

It happened just before 12 pm on westbound Interstate 90. The Minnesota State Patrol says Lemoyne Leslie Kraushaar, 87 of Hackensack, went off the highway near the interchange with West Oakland Avenue and hit a tree. Kraushaar was killed by the crash.

Austin police and fire and Mayo Ambulance assisted with this accident.