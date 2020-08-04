One dead after collision in rural Chickasaw County

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa – One person is dead and another injured after a two-vehicle collision north of Sumner.

The Iowa State Patrol says a 1999 Ford truck was northbound on Vanderbilt Avenue and a 2006 Ford Freestar was westbound on 300th Street when they crashed at the uncontrolled intersection. The State Patrol says neither driver was wearing a seatbelt and the driver of the Ford Freestar died at the scene.

Two minors in the Freestar were wearing safety restraints.

The State Patrol has not released the names of those involved in this accident nor indicated who was injured.

The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, Chickasaw County EMS, Frederickburg EMS, Sumner EMS, and Chickasaw County Rescue assisted with this collision, which happened around 7:42 am Tuesday.