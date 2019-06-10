One dead after Sunday night crash in Bremer County

SUMNER, Iowa – One person is dead after a Sunday night crash in Bremer County.

The Iowa State Patrol says it happened around 9:30 pm on Highway 93 as Larry Goodwin, 75 of Fredericksburg, was driving west. The Patrol says Goodwin crossed the center line, entered the south ditch, hit an embankment at Lifeline Drive and was catapulted into the air. Goodwin’s pickup truck landed in the Dollar General parking lot and came to a stop against a light pole.

The State Patrol says Larry Goodwin was not wearing his seat belt and was killed in the accident. A passenger, Audrey Goodwin, 67 of Fredericksburg, was wearing a seatbelt and survived the crash. Audrey Goodwin was taken by Gundersen Aircare to Allen Hospital in Waterloo for treatment.

The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and Sumner police, fire, and EMS assisted at the scene.