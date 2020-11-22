One day in jail for Manly trailer park incident

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A man charged with a trailer park attack is sentenced to one day in jail.

Jacob Sebastian Mendenhall, 31 of Manly, pleaded guilty to 3rd degree criminal mischief for the incident on April 26. Law enforcement says he forced his way into another person’s trailer and attacked three people. Mendenhall was reportedly intoxicated at the time and upset over some negative comments about his father.

Charges of 2nd degree burglary, three counts of misdemeanor assault, and public intoxication were dismissed as part of a plea deal.