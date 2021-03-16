One car enthusiast is trying to change the narrative about a situation in northwest Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A large crowd of cars revving their engines in a northwest Rochester parking lot over the weekend is causing quite the buzz on social media. One car enthusiast KIMT News 3 spoke with said his group, Rochester Minnesota Car Scene, wasn't part of that and he wants to set the record straight.

In a recent post in the Facebook group, Spotted in Rochester, some Med City residents weren't too thrilled when a large crowd of drivers revved their engines in the parking lot late Friday night. Zack Prigge said Rochester Minnesota Car Scene meets up on occasion in a parking lot to share the work they've put into their cars. He explained what took place over the weekend isn't what his group stands for. "A spot that's been a part of the car scene for years," he said. "There's no reason that all of a sudden, we need to let other people ruin that spot for us. We can do our best to absolutely make amends with owners of the property."

Prigge and a handful of others cleaned up the mess afterwards. He said they understand why people in the community are upset. "The only way that we are going to remind people that we're all not the young, obnoxious teenagers or whatever is to show them and put on a clear display that we care about the community that's taken care of us for so long and given us quite a few spots to hang out," he explained. "We really do appreciate it, we value it and we won't take it for granted that's for sure."

Rochester police did show up after receiving several complaints and all involved left with no issues. Rochester Minnesota Car Scene is hoping to partner with a small Rochester business to have their meet ups at and be able to set rules in that parking lot.