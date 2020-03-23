One badly hurt in two-vehicle collision in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person is seriously hurt after a two-vehicle collision in Rochester.
It happened around 5:30 pm at the intersection of Broadway Avenue and 37th Street. Rochester police say a female driver heading east ran a red light and collided with a northbound pickup truck.
Police say the female driver may have suffered life-threatening injuries while the pickup driver was only shaken up with minor injuries.
