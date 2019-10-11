Clear
One arrested in Minneapolis anti-Trump protests

President Donald Trump acknowledges supporters during his campaign rally address Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Police Chief says most people outside the Target Center were peaceful.

Posted: Oct 11, 2019 3:23 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police made one arrest and issued one citation during protests outside a campaign rally by President Donald Trump.

Police say the arrest was for damage to property and the citation was for disorderly conduct.

Several thousand people protested outside Target Center on Thursday as Trump spoke inside.

Police Chief Medaria Arradondo says the protests were largely peaceful, but some people were aggressive or behaved illegally.

Arradondo says bottles, rocks and objects containing liquid believed to be urine were hurled at some officers, and some people hit police horses with sticks. Arradondo says officers used appropriate levels of force, including chemical irritant at times. He says an internal review will be conducted to ensure policy was properly followed.

