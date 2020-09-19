One arrested for Friday night stabbing in Howard County

LIME SPRINGS, Iowa – One man has been arrested after a reported knife attack Friday night in Howard County.

Authorities were called to KCD’s Bar and Grill in Lime Springs a little before midnight for a stabbing. Sheriff’s deputies arrived to find a 34-year-old man from Lime Springs who had been cut in the upper arm. He was treated and released from Regional Health Services of Howard County in Cresco.

Marckus Allen Nelson-Timm, 21 of Lime Springs, has been arrested and charged with willful injury. He was booked into the Howard County Jail on $5,000 bond.