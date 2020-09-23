One arrested after wrong-way car chase through Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A wrong-way chase through Albert Lea Tuesday night sends one person to the hospital.

Police say they were investigating an Order for Protection violation on the city’s south side around 8:20 am when they located the suspect behind the wheel. Officers say they tried to pull the vehicle over but it took off, driving in the opposite lanes on SE Broadway and Highway 65, then going the wrong way up an exit ramp onto Interstate 35 at mile marker 8.

Police say the suspect vehicle crashed into a squad car before winding up in the ditch along the exit ramp.

Miguel Angel Munos, 32 of Albert Lea, was arrested for fleeing in a motor vehicle, criminal damage to property, 4th degree DWI, and an OFP violation. Munos was taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems –Albert Lea for non-life-threatening injuries then booked in the Freeborn County Adult Detention Center.

An Albert Lea police sergeant was treated at the scene by paramedics.