One arrested after trailer park assaults in Manly

MANLY, Iowa – A Worth County man is arrested after authorities say he attacked three people in a trailer park.

Jacob Sebastian Mendenhall, 31 of Manly, is charged with 2nd degree burglary, misdemeanor public intoxication, and three misdemeanor counts of assault for an incident Sunday at the Southside Trailer Park in Manly.

Law enforcement says Mendenhall, in an admittedly intoxicated state, went to a trailer to confront someone over negative comments about Mendenhall’s father. Investigators say after a verbal confrontation, Mendenhall forced his way into the trailer and elbowed one person in the face, hitting a second person in the face, and tackling a third person and striking them several times in the upper torso and head area.

Mendenhall has been booked into the Worth County Jail on $10,000 bond.