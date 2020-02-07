ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person is arrested after a three-vehicle accident Friday evening.
It happened around 7:20 pm near the interchange of South Broadway and 12th Street SW. Authorities say one of the drivers was intoxicated and has been arrested. Minor injuries were reported but no one was taken to the hospital. The three vehicles held a total of five people.
Rochester police, fire, and ambulance responded to this crash.
Related Content
- Multi-vehicle collision in Rochester
- Four-vehicle collision in Rochester
- Rochester woman hospitalized after two-vehicle collision
- One arrested after three-vehicle collision in Rochester
- Two-vehicle collision in Byron
- Two-vehicle collision near Byron
- Two-vehicle collision in Rushford.
- Two-vehicle collision in Rushford
- Two-vehicle collision in Rochester sends two to the hospital
- UPDATE: Two-vehicle collision near Walmart North in Rochester
Scroll for more content...