Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

One arrested after three-vehicle collision in Rochester

Minor injuries reported.

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 8:10 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person is arrested after a three-vehicle accident Friday evening.

It happened around 7:20 pm near the interchange of South Broadway and 12th Street SW. Authorities say one of the drivers was intoxicated and has been arrested. Minor injuries were reported but no one was taken to the hospital. The three vehicles held a total of five people.

Rochester police, fire, and ambulance responded to this crash.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 1°
Albert Lea
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: 2°
Austin
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 7°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 12°
Rochester
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 10°
winter storm watch has been issued
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

National Wear Red Day

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/7

Image

Iowa Legislative Forum

Image

Coronavirus fear fuels racism

Image

Socialice Growth

Image

Students' Polar Plunge

Image

Chataue Theatre Being Used For Socialice

Image

Sean Weather 2/7

Image

Rochester prepares for polar plunge

Image

National Wear Red Day

Community Events