One arrested after stabbing in Manly

MANLY, Iowa – A Worth County man is arrested after a stabbing victim shows up at the hospital.

Kyle Jacob Orlowski, 33 of Manly, is charged with one count of assault. The Manly Police Department says it was contacted Wednesday by Mason City police about a Manly resident who arrived at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center with a stab wound to the right hip area.

The victim said he was stabbed by Orlowski at a home in the 300 block of East Elmore Street in Manly. Officers went to the home and say they noticed a significant amount of blood on the property, which led them to enter the home and speak with Orlowski. Police say he admitted to stabbing the victim once.