Clear

One arrested after stabbing in Manly

Kyle Orlowski
Kyle Orlowski

Police say there was a significant amount of blood at the crime scene.

Posted: May 6, 2020 6:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MANLY, Iowa – A Worth County man is arrested after a stabbing victim shows up at the hospital.

Kyle Jacob Orlowski, 33 of Manly, is charged with one count of assault. The Manly Police Department says it was contacted Wednesday by Mason City police about a Manly resident who arrived at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center with a stab wound to the right hip area.

The victim said he was stabbed by Orlowski at a home in the 300 block of East Elmore Street in Manly. Officers went to the home and say they noticed a significant amount of blood on the property, which led them to enter the home and speak with Orlowski. Police say he admitted to stabbing the victim once.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 7851

Reported Deaths: 455
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin2519303
Nobles10691
Stearns8152
Ramsey58337
Anoka34420
Olmsted3138
Dakota24111
Clay20114
Kandiyohi2001
Washington16212
Martin1104
St. Louis8111
Scott741
Sherburne711
Winona6815
Pine600
Carlton600
Wright601
Blue Earth510
Benton481
Polk420
Cottonwood410
Carver390
Freeborn370
Mower330
Rice301
Le Sueur260
Steele250
Jackson250
Goodhue230
Unassigned221
Crow Wing211
Dodge210
Murray200
Otter Tail190
Rock180
Meeker170
Nicollet162
Becker150
Todd150
Watonwan150
Itasca130
Chisago131
Fillmore121
Wilkin113
Lyon100
Wabasha100
Douglas100
Brown91
Norman90
Morrison70
Faribault70
Marshall70
Cass70
Waseca60
Isanti60
Beltrami60
Renville50
McLeod50
Pipestone40
Mille Lacs41
Yellow Medicine30
Wadena30
Redwood30
Lincoln30
Chippewa30
Big Stone20
Swift20
Clearwater20
Kanabec20
Mahnomen20
Lac qui Parle20
Sibley20
Traverse20
Pennington10
Pope10
Red Lake10
Kittson10
Roseau10
Houston10
Koochiching10
Aitkin10
Grant10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 10100

Reported Deaths: 207
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk177842
Black Hawk137818
Woodbury12963
Linn76753
Marshall6472
Dallas6133
Johnson5186
Muscatine41516
Tama29711
Louisa2792
Scott2557
Jasper2193
Dubuque1565
Washington1497
Wapello1080
Allamakee984
Crawford961
Poweshiek735
Pottawattamie612
Bremer555
Clinton511
Story391
Henry371
Cedar350
Benton341
Plymouth330
Guthrie310
Boone280
Warren280
Jones250
Sioux240
Fayette230
Iowa220
Buchanan220
Des Moines211
Clayton181
Winneshiek180
Mahaska181
Harrison170
Grundy170
Lee160
Lyon150
Buena Vista150
Cerro Gordo140
Shelby140
Osceola130
Marion120
Howard120
Greene110
Monona100
Butler100
Page90
Hardin90
Madison91
Van Buren80
Audubon80
Delaware81
Clay70
Hamilton70
Jefferson60
Dickinson60
Chickasaw60
Webster60
Carroll50
Franklin50
Jackson50
Davis40
Cherokee40
Humboldt40
Wright40
Appanoose43
Keokuk30
Mills30
Pocahontas30
Mitchell30
Hancock30
Clarke30
Winnebago30
Kossuth20
Adair20
Wayne10
Worth10
Cass10
Montgomery10
Calhoun10
Taylor10
Floyd10
Sac10
Monroe10
Union10
Decatur00
Unassigned00
Emmet00
Rochester
Broken Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 62°
Mason City
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 57°
Cooler temperatures coming
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Eye Q Intelligent Eyewear substitutes delivery for curbside pickup

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/6

Image

Tourism impacted by Coronavirus

Image

Getting started Gardening

Image

Curbside pickup without a curb? How businesses adapt

Image

Bus Line Survey for Rochester

Image

Guidelines for fishing opener

Image

Pandemic drives school shootings down

Image

Donation to Salvation Army Food Shelf

Image

Preparing for the Summer Semester

Community Events