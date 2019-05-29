Clear

1 arrested in Rochester after vehicle carrying 5 people involved in rollover crash

The driver in the single-vehicle crash is being held on suspicion of DUI.

Posted: May 29, 2019 6:25 AM
Updated: May 29, 2019 7:29 AM
Posted By: DeeDee Stiepan

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The driver in a single-vehicle rollover crash early Wednesday morning is taken into custody. According to Rochester Police, it happened just before 2:30 Wednesday morning on 10th Street and 15th Avenue NE.

When they arrived they discovered the car had flipped onto its roof. Investigators say five people were inside at the time and some were minors. No one was seriously injured.

Our cameras were rolling when the driver was arrested. That person is being held in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on suspicion of DUI. Stay with KIMT News 3 as we expect to learn the name of the driver when we meet with police later this morning.

