One arrested after rifle fire hits an Albert Lea home

Police say they don't think there was any intent to harm someone.

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 10:18 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – One arrest is made after gunfire just before midnight in Albert Lea.

Police were called to the 2300 block of Clayton Avenue at around 11:43 pm Tuesday. Officers say a residence had been struck by two small caliber bullets, one striking the upper fascia and the other going through an exterior door and through an interior wall before lodging in a furnace.

Police say there were multiple people in the home at the time of the shots but no injuries were reported.

Police say their investigation traced the shots to an adjacent home and interviewed two people there. Officers say they learned a small caliber rifle had been fired within this second home for “target practice” and a firearm and ammunition located in the home were seized.
Shell Paw Bor, 29, was booked into the Freeborn County Adult Detention Center on a felony count of reckless discharge of a firearm.

Police say this was an isolated incident and they do not think there was any intent to harm others.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this investigation.

