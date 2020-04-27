One arrested after Rochester confrontation over reckless driving

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two men have been charged with assault for a confrontation Friday in the 2900 block of Charles Court NW.

The Rochester Police Department says Sharmake Omar, 27, was issued a ticket for 5th degree assault and Faruq Omar, 26, was jailed for 2nd degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Investigators say an argument began around 4:30 pm Friday after Sharmake Omar threw a rock at a car, which led to Sharmake punching a 16-year-old in the car. Faruq Omar then allegedly approached someone calling 911 and held a sheathed knife to his side, saying “don’t get involved.”

Police say the 16-year-old’s brother came out to help him and Sharmake Omar started choking him with both hands around his neck until a woman pulled Sharmake off.

Police say Sharmake Omar was there when they arrived and said the 16-year-old had been driving recklessly and almost hi Sharmake’s son with the car. Faruq Omar was arrested in the 5300 block of 56th Street NW.