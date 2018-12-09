One arrest after high-speed chase in Winneshiek County

DECORAH, Iowa – A high speed pursuit Friday results in one arrest and two damaged patrol vehicles.

Andrew Quinn, 36 of Decorah, is charged with aggravated eluding and aggravated driving while barred.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says there was an outstanding warrant for Quinn’s arrest for contempt of court when an off-duty deputy saw him Friday driving south toward Decorah on Highway 52. The deputy called it in and a Decorah police officer pulled Quinn over near Chattahoochee Park.

The Sheriff’s Office says as the officer prepared to approach Quinn’s vehicle, Quinn drove off at a high rate of speed. Quinn reportedly drove south to the intersection of Highway 9 and Highway 52, reaching speeds of over 90 miles per hour. The Sheriff’s Office says that is one of the busiest intersections in the county so a deputy activated his warning lights and cleared the intersection to prevent Quinn from hitting anyone.

Quinn reportedly did hit the deputy’s patrol vehicle and in trying to get away, the Sheriff’s Office says Quinn backed up and hit a second deputy’s patrol vehicle that was trying to box him in. Quinn was then helped from his vehicle and arrested.

No one was injured in the collisions.