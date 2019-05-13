Clear

One arrest after early Sunday car chase through Charles City

Police looking for second suspect.

Posted: May. 13, 2019 12:31 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – One person was arrested after a Sunday car chase through Charles City and police are looking for another suspect.

The Charles City Police Department says an officer tried to pull a vehicle over just before 1:30 am near the intersection of Blunt Street and North Main Street. Police say the vehicle sped away south on Main Street and pulled into the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 600 block of 11th Street.

Police say after a short foot chase, officer arrested Robert Lee Zollic Coffer, 22 of Charles City. He’s been charged with interference with official acts.

Coffer was the passenger in the vehicle and police say the driver got away, but they learned his identity and will be getting warrants for his arrest.

