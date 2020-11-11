One area church honors a Rochester veteran as he turns 100-years-old

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In honor of Veterans Day, KIMT News 3 wants to introduce you to a Rochester veteran who will be 100-years-old on December 11th. He's probably a familiar face around the Med City, between making custom fishing rods and being a substitute teacher. Living for almost 100 years though, he's so much more than that.

Mel Dickie served in the Army during World War II as a flight instructor, teaching young pilots how to fly safely and make it back home. He's a member of Autumn Ridge Church and to show their appreciation for Veterans Day, they created a video that highlights all of his accomplishments both over seas and here in the states after his time serving. Dickie has four children who say he lives through faith and everything he does revolves around family and friends. They shed some light on who Dickie really is. "My dad is one of these people that never has known a stranger in his life. He treats everyone like family," said his daughter, Ann French. "We'd go out to dinner and if he saw someone in a restaurant that had a couple kids and didn't have a husband there, he would just pay for their meal. He wouldn't even necessarily introduce himself, he would just pay for it," explained his son, Tom.

Living for almost a century now, Dickie explained the secret to such a long life. "Don't give up your beliefs. Keep your own beliefs. Retain them, don't be influenced to forget them because the things you learn as a small child are so important to you in the service, in employment, in any life," said Dickie. He finished it off with three pieces of advice: love the Lord, help your fellow man and do something for someone every day of your life - even just smiling at them.

Most of the ceremonies that are normally held on Veterans Day are of course canceled this year, but the Minnesota Department of Veteran Affairs is hosting a virtual program, honoring all veterans. To watch the video from Autumn Ridge Church on Mel Dickie, you can view that here.