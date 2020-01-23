One Vision names permanent CEO

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – One Vision has a new leader and it’s a familiar face.

The Board of Directors has unanimously asked Mark Dodd to move from interim to permanent CEO of the non-profit organization. Dodd has been working as interim CEO since September 2018 and immediately accepted the offer.

“We are so pleased to have Mark take on the role permanently as our CEO.” says Jay Lefevre, board president. “He has served us well in the past year and a half as interim. The experience we gained with Mark as interim CEO has provided us with great confidence in his abilities to lead this great organization into the future.”

Dodd will be the fifth leader for One Vision since it was founded in 1966.

“I must say I am delighted to have the support of the board and other leaders within the organization to serve as their permanent CEO,” says Dodd. “Having had the opportunity to serve as an interim gave me exposure to not only the demands of the position but also to the joy and satisfaction that comes from leading One Vision. Previous leaders of this organization have developed a respectable and highly regarded organization. I intend to follow in their steps to advance the organization into the future while honoring the vision of our founding leaders.”

Before working for One Vision, Dodd served as CEO of North Iowa Transition Center in Mason City for 3 ½ years.

One Vision provides services to more than 550 exceptional individuals with disabilities throughout North Iowa including Clear Lake, Mason City, Fort Dodge, Garner, Humboldt, Eagle Grove, Webster City, Lake Mills and more.