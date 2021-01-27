One Vision launching 'host home' program

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Have you thought about providing a home for someone who has a developmental or intellectual disability or brain injury?

One Vision is launching the 'Host Home' program, allowing individuals with disabilities, brain injuries and behavioral health needs to live in a supportive, caring environment to foster independence and build relationships and community.

While the program is new to the organization, CEO Mark Dodd says the program has seen success elsewhere.

"Even though this is new to us, this is a type of service that has been around for a number of years."

The service differs from group homes, where individuals live with roommates and receive 24-7 care from One Vision staff. A host home provider would provide that supervision and support.

"The host home family would have a tremendous amount of support from One Vision as they entered into this arrangement, and would have to have the same training and expectations any of our regular employees would."

One Vision is wanting to have enough host families to make homes available to anyone who prefers that option. If you're interested in providing a host home, contact One Vision at 641-357-5277. There will be information meetings about the program held via Zoom on Thursday; to sign up, email info@onevision.org, or through the @onevisioniowa Facebook page.