One Vision Wellness Center gets money from American Legion

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - The American Legion of Iowa Foundation has given a $1,200 community grant to One Vision's Wellness Center.

Officials say the money will be used to buy new flooring for the center to increase safety and expand accessibility.

“Thank you to the American Legion for the generous donation. Their continued support over the years has allowed us to make numerous improvements to the fitness/exercise room in various forms. From new equipment to rubberized flooring allowing for a quieter, cleaner, and more versatile workout space,” says Steven Story, Boyer Pool and Wellness Center Manager.

The Wellness Center houses One Vision’s indoor heated (Boyer) pool, spa, fitness room, and gymnasium. Wellness Center memberships and $5 day passes are available to the public.