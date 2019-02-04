One Rochester woman shares her story of visiting the Southern Border

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Linnea Schmid says the only way to have an opinion on something is to have an educated one. She tells KIMT she had confusion about the things taking place at the Southern Border and wanted to make her own educated opinion of it. So, her and her husband planned a weeklong trip.

They started in Tuscan and went to the courthouse where they do mass trials with people who have crossed the border illegally, called Streamline. She says the judge was extremely respectful of every person, even repeating questions dozens of times for those who didn't quite understand because of the language barriers.

Later they headed to a medical facility where Linnea was able to donate many sanitary items, and soaps.

And then on to Mexico where they visited community shelters and heard the stories of those seeking asylum. One woman who was horrifically forced out of her home by mafia members, another family with a 4-year-old son, and a border patrol officer who was born and raised in Mexico.

She says she was happy to learn how respectful people were to each other, from detainees to border patrol agents, to the judges. She witnessed nothing hostile besides the stories told of why these people were running from their homes in the first place.

Linnea plans on taking her experiences to our state legislators and even heading to Washington DC in the future.

Her best piece of advice, “Get to know the truth and act accordingly.”