One Rochester woman shares her story for National Recovery Month

ROCHESTER, Minn. - September is National Recovery Month for those who have struggled with drug and alcohol addiction. KIMT News 3 is learning one Rochester woman's story of recovery and what the pandemic has taught her.

Hundreds of people have walked through the doors at MN Adult and Teen Challenge in Rochester needing help and have left feeling free. While the pandemic put a lot of the usual services on hold, one woman says she never gave up hope. "I was really discouraged at first. Very, very discouraged," said Brianna. "But as time has gone on, they have found multiple different ways of still being able to help us."

Brianna has been at the facility for 9 months now and she said 2020 has been a tough year on a lot of people, but it's been her best year because of her recovery. When asked what National Recovery Month means to her, her answer was quite simple, but with a lot of meaning behind it. "Freedom and a new life," said Brianna. "It has changed my life for the better. I've definitely grown in my faith in the Lord and I've been taken out of the darkness that I was in. I feel so free and it's a great feeling."

Brianna said while it has been tough adapting to the changes, the one constant thing that's remained the same is the ability for everyone to lean on each other and get through it together. If you're someone who's struggling with addiction, Brianna has some advice for you. "There is hope, there is life and it is possible to come out of anything that you're going through," explained Brianna. "I personally had struggled with depression and anxiety and a drug induced psychosis for about a year. I feel so free from it."

MN Adult and Teen Challenge in Rochester is still doing curbside visits only for friends and family and they hope to move to the next phase of reopening soon. If you're needing some help or just want to learn more about the program, you can visit the website.