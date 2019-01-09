One Rochester woman is heading to the Southern Border to share her experiences with others

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Linnea Schmid is a registered nurse and tells KIMT it's her duty as a health care professional and as a US citizen to make her way to the border. "I think the first step in diagnosing a problem, so to speak, is to see it first hand and to know the truth about it and that requires acknowledging there is a problem seeing it first-hand, educating yourself about it with facts with provable facts and good resources."



Schmid planned on going to Hawaii for her birthday this year but a planned trip to paradise turned into heading for the Southern Border. "To see for myself the conditions particularly the health conditions the children, the men and the women are living in."



She'll bring her experiences back home to Rochester with her but tells KIMT that we as a city have already taken a stand on the issue.

That stand highlighted by a proclamation signed back in September of 2018 denouncing the current border policy. Schmid read one line of the proclamation, "That the citizens represented by our city council demand the reunification of children who are currently unaccounted for who have been separated from their families by our government."



Schmid believes in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights that we've adhered to for more than 70 years. "A person who is being persecuted, enslaved, tortured, and threatened of murder in their own country can come to another country and seek asylum and seek safety this idea has been around for a long time but in 1948 we signed into this treaty and to deny against asylum seekers is against international law and our own law."



Though she may be just one woman, she feels she's part of a larger force. "I know for certain that I’m not alone. I might be going there without a group but there are millions in this country who feel just as I do.”