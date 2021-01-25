One Rochester restaurant is taking it old school to continue bringing in money

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's been 2 weeks since bars and restaurants in Minnesota have been allowed to reopen, but the shutdown period actually created something good for one Rochester business.

You now have the option of grabbing an already prepared meal to stick in the oven and you're supporting local in the process. That's thanks to Bleu Duck Kitchen. We all know the pandemic has forced businesses and restaurants to change the way they operate. So staff with Bleu Duck wanted to take it old school and create TV dinners. All you do is go to their website, order from the online menu, pick it up, and throw it in the oven from the freezer whenever you want it.

The owner, Jennifer Becker, said out of the different options they came up with during the pandemic, this one has been pretty successful. "We came up with an idea that we just realized during shutdown number two that the hot and ready and the take and bake wasn't as busy as shutdown number one," she explained. "So we needed something to kind of catch people."

If that didn't sound interesting enough already, Bleu Duck wanted to keep the whole project local. So that means from the food, all the way to the packaging. "The project that we wanted to keep local - White Space did all the designing for our sleeves," Becker said. Then Johnson and Johnson Printing in town also did all of our printing for us. Yeah, it's been fun. It's another strategy of learning how to package in house and such, but we've got it nailed down now." The TV dinners run $16 per package.