One Rochester restaurant is now offering to-go orders to prepare for re-opening

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After weeks of being closed, Dooley's Pub is starting the process of opening back up Monday.

June 1st is just right around the corner, so owner, Tory Runkle, said he wants to start getting back into the swing of things by offering to-go orders. While the pub has been temporarily closed in the meantime, Runkle said they've been able to do some remodeling on the inside. He explained while they've always had the option to do take out orders, that wasn't the pub's strong suit to begin with.

Runkle said by starting to offer to-go orders, it'll help them get a feel of what to expect come June 1st. "But I think that this is gonna be a good thing for us. Moving forward, it might be something we have to do," explained Runkle. "So a couple weeks to practice, prepare, get some more people back, push some buttons on the computers and just prepare for what's coming ahead." Runkle explained he has ordered masks and gloves for the employees to use when they come back.

However, Runkle said there is a silver lining to waiting a couple more weeks until opening the doors again. "Realistically, if we were just told to open there's production issues downstream," said Runkle. "So I don't think the beer companies are ready to give us 100%." Runkle said he plans on continuing making improvements and adjustments to the pub until he knows exactly what the new requirements will be.