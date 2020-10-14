One Rochester organization is on a mission to help foster kids have a bright Christmas this year

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There are nearly 10,000 kids in foster care in both Minnesota and Iowa. The non-profit, Foster Caring and Sharing is on a mission to help out foster families in Olmsted County.

It's still a fairly new organization created by a handful of foster parents with their offices essentially in the homes of people living in Olmsted County. Over the past few months, they've been able to donate items to over 140 foster families in the area. You would typically see things like toiletries and necessities. "We got way more donations than we ever anticipated. Our basement was full of stuff and the families that came to receive those things were very appreciative," explained one of the members of the organization, Matthew Anderson. "The kiddos that picked up things were... it just lit up their face as well as ours."

This time around, they're asking for things that can make a kids holiday season a little brighter, such as toys and winter clothing. Matthew and his wife, Beth, aren't foster parents themselves, but they understand the importance of helping out. He said they've been blown away by how many people and businesses have stepped up and donated during the pandemic. Their goal is make sure the holidays aren't any different. "Just helping them have fun and toys and games and those types of things. So they don't feel different," he explained. "Nobody wants to feel different, we all want to be a part of something and I think this just is an opportunity to help those kiddos feel that way."

There are three different locations throughout Rochester that have donation boxes set out, so you can drop off any items you might have. You can drop off any items before November 21st, then they will give them out to families ahead of the holiday season.