One Rochester man lands a homerun gig with the Honkers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One Rochester man is finding ways to be part of a sport he loves - baseball.

KIMT News 3 Sports told you a story about Chris Mathews just a few months ago, a legally blind Med City man.

Chris wanted to learn how to pitch.

Well, he's still practicing and has a new gig with the Rochester Honkers.

"Just to be that close to baseball, despite not having played it was really neat to me. And I kind of thought that was it. That would be fun and a good escape for the summer," says Chris.

That wasn't it for Chris Mathews.

Instead, it was just the beginning.

An avid baseball enthusiast, Chris thought it would be fun to take in some Rochester Honkers games in the stands.

But the General Manager had a bigger vision and asked Chris to be part of the team.

Chris went to school for journalism and radio broadcasting, making it a smooth transition to the role with the Honkers as a fill-in PA.

"I knew I wanted to do it. And I started devising ways for me to develop a system so that I could do it in braille. And most of the rest of the season has been trial and error. A little more error than trial, but that's how you learn," says Chris.

Chris is also in charge of getting the crowd pumped up.

"As someone, who again, started out as a fan, you want to enjoy your experience. You want it to be fun. When we have the bases loaded and the game is close, the team needs that support, and to be able to give that when I couldn't be out there playing myself, was really fun," says Chris.

As for what's next, Chris says the sky is the limit.

"I'm going to be doing a lot in the offseason to set myself up for next year so that I can really hit the ground running and hopefully bring my "A" game, even more so than I have this season," says Chris.