One Rochester man is on a mission to thank a stranger who saved his life

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester man is on a mission to find a stranger who helped him.

"It was, it was my angel. It was my Christmas angel that came and got me home to my family." Han Vorwerk said when talking about a complete stranger. During the blizzard on Wednesday, he was hauling a trailer and the wind and icy roads caused him to jackknife. Vorwerk said the first thing he thought of was please don't hit anyone. He then called his wife for help.

A little while later, out of no where, Vorwerk saw lights coming up behind him and a truck started to guide him from Stewartville in to Rochester. He said people like who helped him is what America needs right now. "This person didn't know me from Adam. Whatever intuition or if it was a past truckers experience in the background that just somewhere sensed what I was going through," Vorwerk said. He now wants to find the person who helped him and properly thank them.