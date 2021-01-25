One Rochester man is on a mission to push for some changes to the seasonal parking ordinance

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Seasonal parking in Rochester is well underway and will be in effect for the next several months, but there's a man on a mission to push for some changes to that ordinance.

Everyone in Rochester should be pretty familiar with the seasonal parking requirements. That means on an even calendar date, you park on the even side of the street. On odd days, you park on the odd side. But for the past three months the ordinance has been in place, Rochester has only seen a few major snow falls. That's the point Fran Bradley is making. He created a petition he calls the 'Friendly Streets' petition. Bradley thinks the city should tweak its parking ordinance so it can better accommodate snow plowing, street cleaning and residents.

He argues it's confusing for people to have to remember the date or get up to move their vehicle at a certain time. Some of the suggestions he's offered are apply parking restrictions only when there's enough snow to plow or a snow emergency has been announced and have street sweeping restrictions only when needed. "I'm open to that. I just think we can do better," Bradley explained. "The ideal for me would be to really do it when it's needed and let us make the decision. And there may be some other solutions. I'm open for creativity."

Bradley explained since October, not everyone has been following the ordinance, but there hasn't been strong enforcement of it either. "The fact of the matter is if you do that and then you enforce it because it's an enforceable ordinance, people will get in the habit," he said. "They're not going to get in the habit if they're not enforced because it isn't really enforceable. That's where we are today."

In a statement from the director of Rochester Public Works, she explained the ordinance goes beyond just plowing the streets. "The benefits of the alternate side parking requirements are not limited to snow removal. Street sweeping activities in the fall and spring help preserve the function of storm water infrastructure and benefit the health of area waterways."

