One Rochester history professor breaks down why students need to learn about 9/11 in school

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Five days from now marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11, where nearly 3,000 lives were lost.

Most of the students in school today weren't around when the World Trade Center collapsed to the ground. James Ford is a history professor at the University of Minnesota-Rochester. He said new information, data, stories from witnesses continue to emerge every day about 9/11 and it's his job to make sure the world never forgets. "This is something that will always provide lessons. So, we need to keep it alive," explained Ford. "Whether it's through maybe not so much textbooks, but through documents. We have the videos, we have the eyewitness accounts."

Ford was teaching a history class the morning of Tuesday, September 11th, 2001. A few years later, he was still grappling with the tragedy. He felt such a strong impact that he joined the military and was deployed to Afghanistan.

Being a history professor, who served in the war, Ford said it's not always easy bringing every side to the table when teaching about 9/11. "Kind of cutting through the conspiracy theories, the political views, the maybe in some cases racist views or what have you," he explained. "It can be a problematic topic."

While Ford can't bring his battlefield experience to the classroom, he knows he can teach his students what still matters, 20 years later. "And I don't think that it's necessary that we don't care about that anymore," he said. "It's more of as you move on in time, you're less focused on the details."

It's the big picture. It's remembering what happened and how we use that today. "We live in the shadow of 9/11. Just like, unfortunately, we live in the shadow of other terrible things," explained Ford. "Meaning that these events had such long-term consequences on how we view the world and or what steps we take particularly as Americans."

Ford says the tragedy of 9/11 united Americans and he felt a sense of solidarity across the nation. That's what he wants his students to know.