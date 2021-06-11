One Rochester figure skating club coach chosen as a 2021 Get Up Ambassador

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One Rochester figure skating coach has defied all the odds.

When he was just 16 years old, he was told he would be completely blind.

"So I got up in the morning and I flipped on the switch and I looked at my hand and said I have one more day. And each day I did that, it was the best day ever because I had one more day of eyesight. And 47 years later, I still get up and I say this is going to be the best day ever. And I've lived every day like that my whole life," says Paul Paprocki.

Paul was diagnosed with Stargardt disease.

Six months after the diagnosis of his eye condition, he was legally blind.

He has peripheral vision, but it's very blurry.

From the get-go, Paul says he has never wanted the disease to define him.

And he has never let it.

Paul was chosen as a 2021 Get Up Ambassador.

There are eight people in the figure skating community selected each year.

They are selected for their ability to never give up.

This is Paul's motto every day.

"Nothing can keep you down if you just have the determination and decide I'm going to live a good life and that's what I've done," says Paul.

One student describes his coach as being completely blind, but able to see everything on the ice.

Paul has been coaching with the Rochester figure skating club for 22 years.