One Rochester business owner is on a mission after a customers vehicle was stolen from the parking lot

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Car thefts have been on the rise here recently in our area and just last week, it happened at a Rochester business in broad daylight while the owner of the vehicle was just right inside the door.

Running inside a restaurant or a store to pick up to-go orders have become a normal thing with the coronavirus pandemic, but even if you're leaving you car for 2 minutes, you should never leave it running while unattended. One customer at Med City Nutrition learned that the hard way and now the owner is on a mission to remind everyone of this simple message. Picking up to-go orders might be part of your daily routine now and you're starting to feel comfortable with leaving your car running, but you never know who might be watching you.

Melissa Johnson, owner of Med City Nutrition, said she noticed a man a couple months ago hanging around the shop more often. Then one day, he took advantage of the situation. Johnson said it was an eye opener to realize it can happen at any time. "I know that I raise my hand to it too," Johnson explained. "I have been somebody that would pop in real quick and just run back out and you just can't."

Johnson explained no matter who you are or where you're at, you can never let your guard down or be too trusting. "We're in a good area, but it doesn't matter where you live, it doesn't matter where you who you are, what your stature is, your race, religion, color, creed, anything," said Johnson. "There are great people in this world, but unfortunately, there is sadness too. Just being really mindful that it can happen anywhere."

Johnson said officers with the Rochester Police Department were able to locate the stolen vehicle within an hour and was returned to the owner. According to Allstate, if your vehicle gets stolen, contact the police immediately and let your insurance company know within 24 hours. It's also a good idea to know the make and model, along with your license plate number.