One Rochester Roadrunner has been with the team for over two decades

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Roadrunners are still leading the Twin Rivers League!

One Rochester Roadrunner is in his 23rd season with the team and he's hoping to have a few more years left.

"It keeps me young. I like to play a lot of sports. I've played baseball since I was five, started basketball at nine, soccer at ten, softball at fifteen. I'm still playing all of those, so just trying to stay young and keep playing," says second baseman Jeff Swanson.

Jeff says his major role is defense, so he's trying to be in the right spot at the right time to make plays.

The Roadrunners have a strong defense and the bats are hitting.

Jeff says the pitching is very different now than it used to be.

"Back then, it was just guys having fun. No one could throw too hard or too great. Now we have a lot of college pitchers, a lot of college arms, who are strong and throw really hard. They throw great changeups and fastballs and curveballs. So I think that's the biggest difference," says Jeff.

The Roadrunners have had quite the season so far.

They're ranked number one in the Twin Rivers League with a handful of games to go.

The team wants to get to the state tournament again.

"Our veteran leadership and our youth put together really makes it work well. And the pitching, like I said. We have a great pitching staff. It's a lot deeper than we've ever had. It's a big key," says Jeff.

The team takes the field for its last home game of the season tomorrow night.

The game is at Hudson Field against the Wanamingo Jacks.

The first pitch is at 7:30.