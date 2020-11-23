One Minnesota turkey farm is now offering a curbside turkey drive-thru

CANNON FALLS, Minn. - Whether you're staying at home this year, getting together with just your immediate family or hosting a virtual gathering, the traditional Thanksgiving plate will most likely look the same. After all, it is Turkey Day!

KIMT News 3 checked in with the third-generation turkey farm, Ferndale Market, to get a look at how the season is going for them. As you can imagine, Thanksgiving is their busiest time of year and for the first time ever, they're doing a curbside turkey drive-thru where customers can pick up their turkey and produce from other local markets right from their vehicle. Owner, John Peterson, said thousands of turkeys will be picked up this week ahead of Thursday. This year, while so many locally owned businesses have struggled because of the pandemic, he's grateful to see this much support. "We see from the orders that come in that folks are still valuing that tradition. It might look a lot different, the size of the turkey on the table might be different or sadly the faces at the table might not all be there this Thanksgiving," explained Peterson. "People are certainly telling us that they want to maintain that tradition in a year that's felt so disrupted."

While Thanksgiving gatherings are strongly encouraged to either go virtual or be really small this year, Peterson said that's not changing the size of turkeys that customers are asking for. He said some people just have that traditional of eating big on Turkey Day. Now, they'll just have more leftovers. "It means a lot for us to know that the work, the care and effort that we put in to raising our flocks of turkeys is celebrated around a family meal together," said Peterson. "Despite everything that's happening this year and everything that seems to have not gone according to plan, we really take that charge seriously that we want to be something that feels familiar."

There are still some turkeys left at Ferndale Market if you haven't got one yet. If you would like to order one, you can click here.