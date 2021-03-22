One Minnesota nurse shares her story about working on the COVID-19 unit

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Health care workers remain at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19. While stress and anxiety has increased for a lot of us, it's also on the rise for nurses.

Emily Allen has been an ICU nurse for 7 years now. Going into the medical field, she knew she was going to help people go through some of their toughest times. But little did she know she would also be doing the same. From all the uncertainty at the beginning of the pandemic, seeing patients improve one day then drastically decline the next, to watching family members lose their loved ones without getting to say good bye, it's taking a toll on her mentally.

Allen explained a year ago, she had no idea what was going to happen and she was scared. Fast forward to today, nothing has really changed. She said trying to comfort her patients and their family is a feeling she'll never forget. "I sat there and held people's hands, I did prayer services with people. I mean, we celebrated people's birthdays," said Allen. "The connection that you made with these people and then to see them take a turn or pass away, that's stuff that sticks with you that you will never forget."

Allen was honest in saying she's struggling mentally right now. With talks of another surge possibly happening, Allen explained it's already here and hospitals will run out of staffing again. "Half of our patients are on ventilators and then the other half of them are just teetering having to be put on a ventilator," she said. "It seems like this time, I don't know if we're dealing with the different strains right now or not, but it seems like people look like they're out of the woods and getting better, then 5 or 6 days down the road, they take a turn and we have to intubate them." With restrictions loosening up in other states and more vaccines rolling out, Allen said we cannot let up on the safety precautions. It's up to us to do our part to help slow the spread.

In the latest report from Kaiser Health News, nearly 3,000 U.S. health care workers have died from COVID-19.