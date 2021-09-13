One Minnesota breast cancer survivor shares her journey through a book, while inspiring other women every day

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The American Cancer Society reports more than 280,000 new cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed in women this year. And at this time, there are more than 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in the U.S.

One survivor is Nicole L. Czarnomski. She was diagnosed in 2017 and has been in remission for nearly three years now following a double mastectomy.

After her diagnosis, Czarnomski joined the Rochester non-profit, Join the Journey. Czarnomski said without the women she met in that group, she wouldn't be who she is today. "They get it. They understand. They know how difficult every step is," she explained. "And yes, your family and your friends can be super supportive, but when you find somebody who had their head shaved, who had six weeks of trying to understand the loss that you feel."

Czarnomski's story is a little unique, though. At the age of 40, she put off her first mammogram because there wasn't a history of breast cancer in her family, per her doctor's recommendation. Two years later, she felt a lump as she was doing a self-check.

When Czarnomski had a double mastectomy, her doctors learned the cancer spread to her lymph nodes. The next five months were full of chemotherapy and radiation treatments. Through all of that, Czarnomski said that's when she truly found herself and her purpose in life. "My poor little soul was a little bit unhappy before all of this. I didn't know who I was, I didn't trust myself, I wasn't confident," she explained. "I just felt like I was a little lost soul. And breast cancer helped me bloom into the person that I am today. This confident woman that really wants to help people."

Czarnomski is now a mentor for other women with breast cancer through Join the Journey. She also wrote a book about her experience, 'How Cancer Cured my Soul.'

Czarnomski said don't put off your mammograms and a piece of advice she has for you is 'feel it on the first' meaning if you're a woman, do a self-check on the first of every month