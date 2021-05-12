One Mayo Clinic doctor shares her experience with family battling the COVID-19 crisis in India

ROCHESTER, Minn. - India accounts for nearly half of the world's new COVID-19 cases with more than 412,000 in just one day. The highest total for any country since the pandemic began.

For family members here in the U.S., grief and anger are setting in and feeling helpless is a common emotion right now for a lot of Indian Americans. "We all know how it feels. Irrespective of the fact of whether you have family in India or not, we all have been through this pandemic experience," said Dr. Anjali Bhagra.

Dr. Bhagra and her husband came to the states 17 years ago and now, they both work at Mayo Clinic. She explained India is seeing the worst of it right now. Hundreds of thousands of new infections are being reported every day and the country doesn't have enough oxygen or vaccines.

The rest of their family is still in India, with Dr. Bhagra's in-laws fighting COVID-19 head on in the hospital. "They were very worried about us because they were not experiencing it in that magnitude," she explained. "And sure enough, within a year, it's a complete 180 degrees."

Most of her medical school friends in India are infected with COVID-19. Yet, they aren't giving up hope, Dr. Bhagra included. "This global citizenship, the sharing of experience, the standing up for each other, just doing what's right for humanity is what's giving me hope," she said.

It's been reported people are waiting for hours, even days, in line to get access to oxygen. Indian epidemiologists say despite being one of the biggest vaccine producers in the world, India has only vaccinated nearly 3% of its population. Dr. Bhagra said there are several factors contributing to this second surge. "In terms of gaining traction and getting a significant percentage of people vaccinated as quickly as possible," she explained. "Our other issues with production, transportation and really awareness."

The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin said it raised more than $500,000 to send 1,000 oxygen concentrators to India and they're working with both governments to hopefully allow U.S. physicians to practice over seas. The Indian government said it's administering nearly 2 million doses every 24 hours, but epidemiologists say it will take a lot more than that in order to reach the country's population of 1.4 billion people.

The Biden Administration has begun shipping raw vaccine material, oxygen and therapeutics to India. They also announced the U.S. will provide other countries up to 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has not been authorized for use in the U.S., but did not say how many doses would go to India.