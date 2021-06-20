One Mayo Clinic doctor plays second season with Rochester FC and competes globally

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One Mayo Clinic doctor plays for Rochester FC, but also competes globally.

He's hoping to continue his soccer career for as long as possible.

"Actually, they asked me if I wanted to coach the team and I thought, let me play with the team and see how it goes. Then I guess, during tryouts, they thought I still was able to play with these young players, so I've been able to play with them for a couple of years now," says Rafa Sierra.

Rafa has been playing with Rochester FC for two years.

He says he's probably the oldest one in the league.

Soccer has been part of his life for about forty years now and he doesn't plan on stopping any time soon.

Rafa's love for soccer began in his home country of Colombia, where he is also a captain for the country's medical soccer team.

His profession is in the medical field as a hip and knee surgeon with Mayo Clinic.

"For people, in general, they have something that they get up in the morning for. For some people, it's work. For some people, it's sports. I do it for both. For three things. For my family, for soccer, and for work," says Rafa.