One Mayo Clinic doctor breaks down the best treatment for COVID-19

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Since the beginning of the pandemic, medical experts have worked hard to develop treatments for patients with COVID-19.

From personal protective equipment and social distancing to monoclonal antibody therapy, there are so many treatments out there for COVID-19. All of which have been approved for use by the FDA. There has only been one medication approved by the FDA to treat COVID-19 and that's Remdesivir.

But doctors at Mayo Clinic say prevention through vaccination is best. Dr. Raymund Razonable said medical experts know from experience with other infections that antiviral resistance will eventually happen. "As long as the virus continues to circulate in the community, variants will emerge, and many of these variants will eventually develop resistance to many of the treatments that we have available."