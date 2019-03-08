Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

One Austin woman is spreading the message of spring

An Austin woman's unique way of beating the winter blues.

Posted: Mar. 8, 2019 7:34 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

AUSTIN, Minn.-It seems like the snow keeps coming, so one woman is spreading the message of spring time in her neighborhood.

Tori Leitch took upon herself to add messages of spring to the sides of tall snow banks.
"Think spring" is just one of the messages along the side of the road. The inspiration came from a trip to the south west where the sun and warm weather really changed her mood. Leitch hoping the messages will warm hearts driving by.

“The season just goes on and on your ready for spring and then you hear you're getting more snow and your back starts to hurt from all the shoveling and you just look at the drifts and they'll never go away,” Leitch.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Tracking a wintry mixture and heavy snow for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thinking Spring

Image

MN Housing Commissioner in Rochester

Image

2 Drivers Taken to Hospital After Crash

Image

Legislative Forum

Image

Author Visits with Students

Image

Tracking Who'll Be Seeing More Rain Than Snow

Image

Jay C. Hormel Nature Center asks for feedback

Image

MnDOT workers celebrated with pizza

Image

Pep rally to celebrate special olympians

Image

Flu season could be fueled by cold winter

Community Events