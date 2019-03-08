One Austin woman is spreading the message of spring

AUSTIN, Minn.-It seems like the snow keeps coming, so one woman is spreading the message of spring time in her neighborhood.

Tori Leitch took upon herself to add messages of spring to the sides of tall snow banks.

"Think spring" is just one of the messages along the side of the road. The inspiration came from a trip to the south west where the sun and warm weather really changed her mood. Leitch hoping the messages will warm hearts driving by.

“The season just goes on and on your ready for spring and then you hear you're getting more snow and your back starts to hurt from all the shoveling and you just look at the drifts and they'll never go away,” Leitch.